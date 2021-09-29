Bailiffs set to evict Travellers from community fields in Peterborough

Gunthorpe Harriers' Campbell Drive Sports Field.

An encampment of up to 20 caravans first arrived on Campbell Drive in Gunthorpe two weeks ago.

The caravans are situated on the fields close to Baron Court and have prevented local junior football side Gunthorpe Harries from training on playing matches at their home ground.

On Friday (September 24), the encampment was served with a Section 78 notice by Peterborough City Council, giving them 24 hours to vacate the site. It is understood that a small number of caravans have left, although a significant number still remain.

Due to this, bailiffs have been scheduled to clear the site today.

Gunthorpe ward councillor Cllr Bryan Tyler has been evaluating potential spots new encampments could be set up and has arranged for measures, such as concrete blocks, to be put in place to prevent this.

In his latest update on Tuesday (September 28), he said: “As you may be aware, the concrete blocks I organised on Thursday, in several “vulnerable” places, are doing their job and I have been out again today to look at other places where unauthorised encampments could appear, and reported potential hotspots