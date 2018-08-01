Anger as trees at Serpentine Green in Peterborough are 'butchered' due to CCTV cameras and public safety

A scheme of works to cut back trees at Serpentine Green, in part because they were blocking the view of CCTV cameras, has caused widespread anger among residents.

Visitors to Serpentine Green and Hampton residents alike took to Twitter this week to complain about the extent of work carried out on the trees, some claiming they had been "butchered."

David Wait, the Centre Manager at Serpentine Green confirmed: "We received some comments about this on our social media.

"Some trees have been completely cut back for a variety of reasons such as some of the trees had died, some were close to becoming infected and some were blocking our CCTV cameras.

"The safety and comfort for all of our visitors is our main priority which is why we took this decision, hopefully we will not have to cut any more tress back quite as thoroughly."

What's your view? Should the trees have been cut back so extensively? Contact news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk