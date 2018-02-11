£125k plan for Norwood Lane

Another plan to clean up the notorious fly-tipping hotspot of Norwood Lane is being proposed by Peterborough City Council which could again see covert CCTV cameras in use.

Despite previous action plans which included the use of security guards and cameras, the site in Paston Ridings continues to be plagued by so much dumped rubbish that a clean-up last Saturday did not get all of it removed.

An email sent from Adrian Chapman, council service director for communities and safety, to MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya, says £125,000 of capital funding has been allocated for the plan.

At present, one proposal is to narrow the lane to a single carriageway and to attempt to lower the banks at each side to achieve a single line of sight from one end to the other.

Exploring the use of open and covert CCTV surveillance and improved signage are among the other current suggestions.

A council spokesman did not confirm the £125,000 figure, but said: “We are developing a delivery plan aimed at tackling the long-standing issue of fly-tipping at this location.

“This considers a number of preventative solutions but also provides a prosecution focus to deal with those who repeatedly fly-tip.”

Ms Onasanya said: “Given years of broken promises and the recent clean up where waste remained afterwards, I will ensure the measures proposed are undertaken as enough is enough and the council are now ready, willing and able to tackle this issue head on. Let’s get it done.”