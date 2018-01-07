Enter 2018 half marathon

Residents who have made a new year’s resolution to get fit in 2018 can sign up to take part in the Perkins Great Eastern Run.

While the race is still 10 months away, entries for the annual half marathon, along with the Anna’s Hope Fun Run, have now opened for this year’s race.

Both events will take place on Sunday October 14, starting and finishing at Peterborough Embankment.

The half marathon is known as one of the fastest routes in the country, because of the flat course through Peterborough.

The Anna’s Hope Fun Run, which has seen entries from a range of ages in the past, takes place over a 5km course.

In previous years free training sessions have been organised for runners who are taking part, and pacemakers aimed at a range of abilities will also be running to help athletes get home in their ideal time.

For more details and how to enter, visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk/