Enjoy top tales with well-known Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes

Well-known Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes is holding a fun-filled evening in aid of the Mayor of Peterborough’s chosen charities.

David will be giving a light-hearted talk and showcasing some of his finest pictures from a 45 year stint with the PT.

This will be followed by a question and answer session.

The evening takes place at the Town Hall Reception Room on Thursday, March 21 from 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are £10 and are available from the Civic Office. Call 01733 452319, email mayor@peterborough.gov.uk or turn up on the night.

