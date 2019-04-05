Enjoy fashion and fizz with John Lewis stylists in Peterborough

Peterborough is going to be in fashion this May when a special style evening will be held at John Lewis in Queensgate to raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Fashion and Fizz will see the store’s personal stylists give informal style talks, fashion advice, a fragrance talk and sampling. They will show people how to wear an outfit two ways by dressing it up or down according to the occasion.

Guests will be able to sip fizz at the exclusive event on Thursday, May 9, as well as take part in a prize draw.

The evening will raise funds for the Sue Ryder hospice in Thorpe Road which provides expert palliative care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Donna Young, head of hospice fundraising at the hospice, said: “Thank you so much to the team at John Lewis & Partners Peterborough for hosting this fabulous evening of fashion to raise funds for our hospice.

“If you are going to a wedding, the races or a party this summer, this is the perfect opportunity to get advice and styling from the experts.

“While the care we give is free to our patients it costs us more and more each year. All funds raised at Fashion and Fizz will make sure we can carry on providing specialist care and being there when it matters for local families.”

Arrival for the event is from 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

Tickets cost £10 and include fizz and nibbles. They are available from either the reception at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice or Customer Services on the first floor at John Lewis.

For more information, contact the fundraising team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on 01733 225999.