Engineers enjoy Royal visit from Princess Anne

A Royal celebration was held at a leading engineering company in Chatteris to mark a series of milestones.

Employees at Stainless Metalcraft, based in Chatteris Business Park, turned out in force to welcome the Princess Royal to the factory. Her Royal Highness was given a tour of the premises to highlight the firm’s commitment to apprenticeship training over the last 100 years and its ground-breaking work in the medical and nuclear decommissioning sectors. She met managers and employees as well as current and former apprentices, representatives of projects supported by the Metalcraft Community Fund, and local school children. She was also invited to unveil a plaque to mark the company’s prestigious £47 million contract to work on the Sellafield’s nuclear decommissioning programme. Austen Adams, managing director at Stainless Metalcraft, said: “We were delighted to welcome Princess Anne and share the Metalcraft story with her. She took a real interest in the business - the people who work here, our history, current projects and future plans - and it was especially pleasing to be able to introduce her to representatives of local projects and community groups supported by the Metalcraft Community Fund. Her Royal Highness met several of our apprentices, finding out more about their training and encouraging them to make the most of their careers, as well as making a call for more young women to apply for the scheme. It was a fantastic day for everyone associated with the business and Chatteris.”

