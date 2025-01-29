Employers signed up for major careers fair in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Companies struggle to fill vacancies

​Employers are lining up to take part in a major jobs fair in Peterborough.​

A range of companies have agreed to take part in the event which is being hosted by Peterborough Jobcentre in Bridge Street on March 4.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “We are intending that this will be a major jobs fair with many leading companies attending.”

Staff at Peterborough Jobcentre are to host a major careers fair in Peterborough

Previous jobs fairs have been attended by employers such as the NHS, the Army, Staffline, Timpson Ltd, Prestige Nursing and Care, Diligenta and many more.

He said: “Currently there are vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care.

"In particular we’re working with many local businesses to fill their vacancies and we have organised Sector Based Work Academies to help people who are ready to start a job and need support to learn the skills and behaviours required by employers in particular industries.”

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show that there has been a 15 percent rise in the number of Peterborough people claiming Universal Credit in the 12 months to the end of last month.

Last month, the number of claimants was 7,985 compared to 6,920 in December 2023 - a rise of 1,065 people.

Across the East of England there are currently 134,000 people who are unemployed – up 15,000 on the year. The unemployment rate is 3.9 per cent of the working age population.