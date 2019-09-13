‘Emotional’ gig raises £1,663 un memory of Nicola

Veteran Peterborough musician Richard Salmon had mixed emotions despite raising a whopping £1,663 for charity at a gig last month.

Richard, an original member of rock ‘n’ roll band The Intruders, was instrumental in putting on the show at the Parkway Club in Maskew Avenue to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary together.

Nicola Wallace

But, it also served as a fundraiser for Diabetes UK, in memory of his daughter, Nicola Wallace, who sadly died earlier this year as a result of complications brought on by her diabetes. She was just 44.

Richard said: “ We thought we would do this fundraiser for a great cause and celebrate our 60th anniversary at the same time. It was a bitter sweet feeling really but we raised a great amount, more than we expected.

“It was a very emotional night as family and friends were there to support us, but also a very enjoyable gig and everyone was very happy.”

“I just hope in some way the money helps someone with issues alongside diabetes, just like Nicola had, some time in the future.”

David Robinson, Diabetes UK East of England volunteer co-ordinator, added: “We are incredibly grateful to The Intruders for this donation.

“Their support is much appreciated, and the money raised will help the charity’s work which includes funding vital research, supporting people living with diabetes and campaigning for improvements in care.”