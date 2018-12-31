Emergency services called to football ground near Peterborough

Emergency services have been called to an incident near Deeping Rangers Football Ground.
Police and ambulance services were called to Towngate East in Market Deeping earlier this morning.
A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.29am on 31 December from our colleagues in Lincolnshire Police requesting medical assistance at Towngate East in Market Deeping, Peterborough. We sent a Lives Community First Responder, a paramedic in an ambulance car and a crewed ambulance. We are currently still on the scene.”
Lincolnshire Police have not yet given details about the incident.
More to follow...