Emergency services called after person suffers ‘medical episode’ incident at Peterborough bus station
Emergency services are at Queensgate bus station after a person suffered a medical episode.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:23 pm
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said they were called at around 3.30pm to the incident.
The bus station was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.
It re-opened at about 4.15pm.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service for more information.
More as we have it....