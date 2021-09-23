Emergency services called after person suffers ‘medical episode’ incident at Peterborough bus station

Emergency services are at Queensgate bus station after a person suffered a medical episode.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:23 pm
Queensgate bus station EMN-190924-131148009

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said they were called at around 3.30pm to the incident.

The bus station was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

It re-opened at about 4.15pm.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the East of England Ambulance Service for more information.

More as we have it....