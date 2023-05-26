Emergency services are at the scene of a ‘large fire’ at a home in Peterborough.

Police and fire were called to Bardney in Orton Goldhay this lunch time.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called just before 1pm today (26 May) with reports of a large fire at a property in Bardney, Peterborough.

“Officers attended to help manage the scene.

“The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at just after 12.30pm today to reports of a fire involving a bungalow on Bardney in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

“Crews from Dogsthorpe Stanground and Yaxley are currently at the scene tackling the fire. Our incident command unit is there along with our turntable ladder, which is being used to extinguish the fire from the outside.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”