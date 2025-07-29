Emergency services were called at around 4.30pm on Monday, July 29 to Four Chimneys Crescent in Hampton Vale.

One woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

Hampton resident Dennis Halfhide-Smith said he saw the air ambulance land near the scene, along with a ‘road’ ambulance and multiple fire engines and police cars.

He said: “At around 4:20pm I could smell smoke from my house in Hampton Water, it then got stronger and we saw an Air Ambulance and heard sirens heading towards Hampton Vale, Four Chimneys Crescent.

"I then found the house fire already put out.”

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were notified by the fire service at about 4.30pm yesterday (Monday) of a house fire at Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough. Officers and ambulance attended.

"One woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

"An investigation as to how the fire started is underway.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called just before 4.30pm yesterday (Monday July 28) to a house fire on Four Chimneys Crescent in Hampton Vale, Peterborough.

"Stanground, Dogsthorpe, Yaxley, Ramsey and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, along with the turntable ladder, attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a mid-terraced house. They used hose reels to extinguish the fire, and crews checked for hotspots before dampening down the area.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place to establish the most likely cause.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, three paramedic cars, three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and the MAGPAS air ambulance were called to Hampton Vale Peterborough on Monday evening (28) following reports of a fire in a domestic dwelling.

“One woman was transported to Peterborough City Hospital by road ambulance with serious injuries.”

