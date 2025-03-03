WATCH: Peterborough fire fighters and police at scene of blaze in Broadway near city centre

Emergency services are at the scene of a blaze in Broadway near Peterborough city centre this morning.

The incident occurred at around 5am at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road, and the two roads have been closed near the Conservative Club by police as fire fighters worked at the scene.

Police have confirmed there were no serious injuries in the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “The area of Eastfield road junction with Crawthorne road, Broadway, Monument Street and Burghley square are currently closed off due to a Fire within Broadway. Fire and Police are on scene and dealing. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently responding to a fire at a property on Broadway, Peterborough.

“They were called at around 5am. The incident has now scaled down but crews remain on scene.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the incident has concluded.”

12:16pm UPDATE:

1 . Fire in Broadway Emergency services at the scene Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Fire in Broadway A number of fire engines were at the scene Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Fire in Broadway Crawthorne Road in Peterborough was closed by police Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . Fire in Broadway The fire started in Broadway Photo: PT Photo Sales