WATCH: Peterborough fire fighters and police at scene of blaze in Broadway near city centre

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 07:21 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 12:17 BST
Broadway and Crawthorne Road closed by police

Emergency services are at the scene of a blaze in Broadway near Peterborough city centre this morning.

The incident occurred at around 5am at the junction of Broadway and Crawthorne Road, and the two roads have been closed near the Conservative Club by police as fire fighters worked at the scene.

Police have confirmed there were no serious injuries in the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “The area of Eastfield road junction with Crawthorne road, Broadway, Monument Street and Burghley square are currently closed off due to a Fire within Broadway. Fire and Police are on scene and dealing. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews are currently responding to a fire at a property on Broadway, Peterborough.

“They were called at around 5am. The incident has now scaled down but crews remain on scene.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once the incident has concluded.”

12:16pm UPDATE:

Cambridgeshire Police have now said a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident

Emergency services at the scene

