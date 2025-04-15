WATCH: Emergency services respond to three collision in Peterborough
Emergency services attended a three car collision on Saturday (April 12) on Eastfield Road.
Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that police, ambulance and the Fire and Rescue Service were all at the scene, with one of the cars appearing to hit a brick wall in front of a property. Drone footage of the emergency services on the scene has been provided to the PT by Graeme Ferrari.
Police have confirmed their attendance but said that there were no serious injuries.
No arrests were made.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 1.45pm on Saturday (12 April) with reports of a collision between three cars on Eastfield Road, Peterborough.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “At 1.46pm on Saturday crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision on Eastfield Road, but no firefighting action was needed.”