WATCH: Emergency services respond to three collision in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended a three car collision on Saturday (April 12) on Eastfield Road.

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that police, ambulance and the Fire and Rescue Service were all at the scene, with one of the cars appearing to hit a brick wall in front of a property. Drone footage of the emergency services on the scene has been provided to the PT by Graeme Ferrari.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed their attendance but said that there were no serious injuries.

Emergency services on Eastfield Road. Credit: Graeme Ferrari.

No arrests were made.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 1.45pm on Saturday (12 April) with reports of a collision between three cars on Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “At 1.46pm on Saturday crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to a road traffic collision on Eastfield Road, but no firefighting action was needed.”