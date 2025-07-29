Two car crash saw one vehicle overturn and another end up in the trees on A47 at Peterborough

The A47 was closed on Monday night (July 29) following a two vehicle collision at Eye in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the road near the Eye Roundabout just before 7pm.

One Peterborough Telegraph reader said they had seen one car had ‘overturned,’ while another had crashed into the trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene – and thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

Emergency services were called last night to the incident

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called about 6.50pm yesterday (28 July) with reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the A47 at Paston Parkway near to the Eye Roundabout. There were no serious injuries reported. Both cars were cleared from the carriageway and removed by 11.30pm.”