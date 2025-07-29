Two car crash saw one vehicle overturn and another end up in the trees on A47 at Peterborough
Emergency services were called to the road near the Eye Roundabout just before 7pm.
One Peterborough Telegraph reader said they had seen one car had ‘overturned,’ while another had crashed into the trees.
The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene – and thankfully, there were no serious injuries.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called about 6.50pm yesterday (28 July) with reports of a collision involving two vehicles on the A47 at Paston Parkway near to the Eye Roundabout. There were no serious injuries reported. Both cars were cleared from the carriageway and removed by 11.30pm.”