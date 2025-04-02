Road blocked near Bourne as emergency services respond to two-vehicle collision
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area
Lincolnshire Police are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A15 and High Street/Church Street in Thurlby, Bourne.
Posting to social media at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday), a force spokesperson said: “The road is currently blocked.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place.
“Incident 332 of 2 April refers.”
There are no further details at this stage.