Road blocked near Bourne as emergency services respond to two-vehicle collision

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area

Lincolnshire Police are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A15 and High Street/Church Street in Thurlby, Bourne.

Posting to social media at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday), a force spokesperson said: “The road is currently blocked.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place.

“Incident 332 of 2 April refers.”

There are no further details at this stage.