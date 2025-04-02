Road blocked near Bourne as emergency services respond to two-vehicle collision

By Gemma Gadd
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area

Lincolnshire Police are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the A15 and High Street/Church Street in Thurlby, Bourne.

Posting to social media at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday), a force spokesperson said: “The road is currently blocked.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area whilst recovery of the vehicles takes place.

“Incident 332 of 2 April refers.”

There are no further details at this stage.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice