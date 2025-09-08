Police name motorcyclist who died after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough

A motorcyclist who died after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough has been named.

Robbie McBeath (50) of Gladstone Street, Bourne, died in in hospital from his injuries after the collision on the A47 eastbound carriageway of the Soke Parkway, at the exit for Bretton Gate.

The incident happened at about 2pm on August 25.

Now police have issued an appeal for information following a collision between three cars and a motorbike.

The collision happened on the Soke Parkway, Peterboroughplaceholder image
The collision involved a grey Peugeot 3008, a black Audi A6, a grey Fiat 500 and an orange Superduke R motorbike.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Bourne, in Lincolnshire, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

he drivers and passengers of the cars remained at the scene and were uninjured.

Officers are appealing for information and dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along the A47 in either direction at about 2pm yesterday or just before, who may have witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 222 of 25 August, or alternatively, report it online.

