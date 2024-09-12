Police appeal after woman left fighting for her life after crash near Oundle

Crash happened this morning Thursday) near the A605

Detectives investigating a collision near Oundle in which a woman was seriously injured are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam.

Northamptonshire Police said that at around 7.55am today, Thursday, September 12, the driver of a black Vauxhall Insignia was in collision with the driver of a blue Audi Q4 on the B662 Clopton Road, close to the A605 roundabout.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a woman in her 20s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

The female driver of the Audi suffered injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage of it or of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000544790.