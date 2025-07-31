Nene Parkway in Peterborough remains closed following crash between van and lorry

By Ben Jones
Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 14:37 BST
A section of the Nene Parkway in Peterborough remains closed following a crash on Thursday morning (July 31).

The crash occurred at before 9am on a section of the parkway close to Orton Longueville and the section of the road is closed.

The road has been reopened southbound but northbound carriageway remains closed.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Please be aware, we are currently dealing with an RTC on the Nene Parkway NBC near Orton Longueville.

A section of the Nene Parkway has been closed.placeholder image
A section of the Nene Parkway has been closed.

"We were called at about 8.45am today with reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the Nene Parkway.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.

More as we have it.

