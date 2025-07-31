Nene Parkway in Peterborough closed 'for some time' following crash between van and lorry

A section of the Nene Parkway in Peterborough is set to be closed for a prolonged period due to a crash on Thursday morning (July 31).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash occurred at before 9am on a section of the parkway close to Orton Longueville and the section of the road is closed.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Please be aware, we are currently dealing with an RTC on the Nene Parkway NBC near Orton Longueville.

"We were called at about 8.45am today with reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the Nene Parkway.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.

More as we have it.