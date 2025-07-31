Nene Parkway in Peterborough closed 'for some time' following crash between van and lorry
A section of the Nene Parkway in Peterborough is set to be closed for a prolonged period due to a crash on Thursday morning (July 31).
The crash occurred at before 9am on a section of the parkway close to Orton Longueville and the section of the road is closed.
A statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Please be aware, we are currently dealing with an RTC on the Nene Parkway NBC near Orton Longueville.
"We were called at about 8.45am today with reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the Nene Parkway.
“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.
More as we have it.