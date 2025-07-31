Nene Parkway in Peterborough closed 'for some time' following crash

A section of the Nene Parkway in Peterborough is set to be closed for a prolonged period due to a crash on Thursday morning (July 31).

The crash occurred at before 9am on a section of the parkway close to Orton Longueville and the section of the road is closed.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Please be aware, we are currently dealing with an RTC on the Nene Parkway NBC near Orton Longueville.

"The road is likely to be closed for some time.

"Please avoid the area whilst emergency services are dealing.”

More as we have it.