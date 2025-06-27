Mystery still surrounds how E-scooter rider was seriously hurt in incident at busy Peterborough junction

Mystery still surrounds how an E-scooter rider was seriously hurt in incident at busy Peterborough junction.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the city’s Eastfield Road and Newark Road at about 8pm on Thursday, June 19.

An e-scooter rider – a man aged in his 40s – was found in the road, and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with what were described at the time as serious injuries.

The man has since been discharged from hospital with what police today (June 27) described as ‘minor’ injuries.

The incident happened at the junction of Eastfield Road and Newark Road

Sgt Ian Leeson of the Road Policing Unit said: ‘At this stage it is unclear how the rider was injured and whether they were involved in a collision with another vehicle, so we are appealing for the public’s help to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

If you were travelling in the area and witnessed the incident or captured it on your dash cam we would like you to contact us.

Please report any sightings of the e-scooter rider between 8pm and 8.10pm to Cambridgeshire Police’s Road Policing Unit by calling 101 and quoting incident 514 of 19 June. Alternatively, you can report information on line at https://www.cambs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/