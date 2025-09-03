Fletton Parkway: Two people injured in three car cash on busy Peterborough road
Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash on the Fletton Parkway that caused disruption during rush hour on Wednesday (September 3).
Emergency services were called to the Fletton Parkway, near the slip road at Hampton, at 5.40am.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 5.38am to the A1139 Fletton Parkway to reports of a collision involving three vehicles, which caused heavy delays in the area.
“Officers and paramedics attended and two people were injured as a result, but their injuries were not thought to be serious or life-threatening.”
The delays have now started to clear.