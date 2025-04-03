Emergency services searching Crown Lakes near Peterborough as 16-year-old boy missing after getting into 'difficulties' while swimming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the scene.

Specialist teams are searching Crown Lakes in Farcet for a missing boy.

Concerns for the 16-year-old were reported on Thursday evening (April 3) after he had gone swimming in the lake with a group of friends.

Cambridgeshire Police have said that the boy has not been found at this stage and asked that members of the public stay away from the scene while crews carry out their work.

#A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4pm on Wednesday (April 3) by the ambulance service, who reported concerns for a teenage boy in the water at Crown Lakes, Broadway, Farcet.

“Emergency services and specialist teams attended, however, the boy has not yet been found.

It is believed the boy, who is 16, was swimming with a group of friends when he got in to difficulty.

“Search teams remain at the lake and we was that members of the public stay away from the area while this work is carried out.

“The boy’s family are aware.”