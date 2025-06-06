Emergency services respond to three crashes in a day in Fenland

There were no serious injuries reported in the incidents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services in Fenland responded to three crashes in a day.

All of the call outs came out amidst wet weather across the region and were attended by the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team and Fenland Response

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first was a two vehicle Collison on the A141 near to Grandford Drove between a Ford Ka and a Nissan. Both Drivers were taken to hospital by ambulance with ‘slight’ injuries and the vehicles were recovered. The road was closed while Cambridgeshire Highways treated the road surface due to fluid on the carriageway.

Crashes in Fenland.

The second was a single vehicle RTC on March Road at Coldham. Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene as the vehicle entered into a water filled ditch. No injuries were reported at the scene and the vehicle was recovered by police.

The third RTC was on Somers Road in Wisbech were there was a two vehicle collision, a white van and a red Ford Fiesta. Slight injuries were reported at the scene and both drivers have been taken to hospital by Ambulance for checks. Both vehicles were also recovered by police at the scene.