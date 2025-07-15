Crews respond to flat fire in Peterborough city centre

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:27 BST
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a flat fire in Peterborough city centre.

Crews were called at just before 12:30pm to apartments at City Road to the blaze which was contained to just a single flat.

A large amount of smoke was seen over the city centre but no injuries were reported in the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 12.28pm crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a flat fire on City Road in Peterborough.

“Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the fire and were at the scene until around 1.30pm.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”

