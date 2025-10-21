Boy (5) seriously hurt in crash on A47 in Peterborough
Officers and paramedics were called to the westbound carriageway of the A47, Soke Parkway, just after junction 17, at about 3.40pm yesterday (20 October).
A red Lexus 220D had left the road and hit a tree.
A boy from Peterborough was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, with serious injuries.
Two adults in the car, a 38-year-old man, and 29-old-woman, both from Peterborough, suffered minor injuries.
There were no other vehicles involved.
Now police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.
Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should use reference incident 291 of 20 October and report it through the force website.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.