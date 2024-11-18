Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday morning following the discovery

The bomb squad were called to carry out a controlled explosion after a ‘mortar shell’ was found in a garden in a village near Peterborough.

Casworth Way in Ailsworth was closed by police following the discovery yesterday morning (November 17), with a cordon being place at the scene.

Explosive experts were called, with the suspected shell being destroyed in a near-by field.

The police cordon in Ailsworth. Photo: Richard Graham

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 11am on Sunday (17 November) with reports of what was believed to be the discovery of a possible mortar shell in the garden of an address in Casworth Way, Ailsworth.

“A 100m cordon was set up as a precaution and the road was closed.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended and carried out a controlled explosion of the device in a nearby field.”