Appeal for witnesses as man dies in five-vehicle collision involving two lorries on A1 near Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man died in a five-vehicle collision on the A1 near Peterborough.

A Mercedes lorry travelling southbound was involved in a collision with a black Skoda Octavia, a red DAF lorry, blue Kia Ce’ed and black Mercedes Vito van, at about 4.25pm on Wednesday 30 July, near Stibbington.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers and paramedics attended but the driver of the Skoda Octavia, a man in his 70s from the Cambridge area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no other injuries.”

A 55-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This was a shocking collision which has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“We would like to hear from anyone who still hasn’t spoken to officers who saw the crash or has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information or footage should use reference ‘Operation Barking’ and report it through the force website. Anyone without internet access should call 101.