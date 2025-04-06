Anger from residents as Wittering 'left without water' for a week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Wittering have complained of poor water supply for over a week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Wittering have expressed their frustration after being left with little to no supply of water over the past week.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph that access to water had been resorted on Sunday afternoon (April 6) but residents had no idea whether or not this would last having had poor communication from Anglian Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the situation over the past week, David Black (70) said: “We have had problems for over a week.

Residents in Wittering have been left frustrated.

"We’ve had interrupted supply. At times, we’ve had no water supply at all and that was the case on Sunday morning again and that has been the case since 4pm on Saturday afternoon.”

Further residents have complained that they have had no communication from Anglian Water regarding the situation and they they have had to rush out and buy water after being left for long periods with no supply at all.

As on 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon, Anglian Water’s website still stated that it was investigating issues with water supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We’ve had a few reports about the water supply in your area.

So we’re really sorry if you’ve woken up to find you have low pressure or even no water at all.

"Our engineers are now out investigating what might be behind it. We'll update this message when we find out what’s causing the problem.”