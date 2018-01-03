Elderly residents without hot water and heating at sheltered housing complex in Peterborough

Elderly residents at a sheltered housing complex in Peterborough have had to make do without hot water and heating during the festive period.

Hyde Housing has apologised to residents at Hartwell Court in Westwood, some of whom have contacted the Peterborough Telegraph disappointed at the speed of repairs.

One resident, Andrew Bye, told the PT: “Many of our residents are in their late eighties and early nineties. Some are infirm and cannot do what is needed to keep warm.

“We are worried that the next time it happens we will find someone dead - it is not good enough.

“We are supposed to have the emergency cover for these reasons and it is not happening,”

Residents told the PT the heating and hot water first went down on December 22, but was fixed the next day.

Mr Bye and David Mann said the heating went down again on December 29 but that they were told a repair team would not come out until January 2.

Mr Mann added: “This is totally unacceptable for retirement housing. Many of the residents are quite frail and a lot of them are complaining of feeling cold – a situation that can be very bad for their health.

“They also can’t have a shower.”

Both men said fan heaters had been provided.

Ben Bello, head of housing at Hyde, said: “We sincerely apologise to our residents at Hartwell Court and their families for any inconvenience and want to assure them we are doing all we can to find a solution.

“It’s proving to be a tricky problem to get to the bottom of, so until we do an engineer will visit each day to ensure that heating and hot water remains available.”

The PT has asked Hyde what heating and hot water is being made available.