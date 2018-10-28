Young Everest conqueror inspires pupils

Pupils heard stories from the youngest Briton ever to climb Mount Everest at their annual speech day at Peterborough Cathedral.

The youngsters from The Peterborough School were enthralled by the stories from Bonita Norris at the event.

Bonita, who has also skied to the North Pole, told the audience how she saved a fellow climber in a waterfall of ice when those around them fled and how she conquered the infamous ‘Death Zone’ on Everest by breaking down the climb into a series of small steps. Bonita later hander out awards.

Head master Adrian Meadows said: “Beneath Bonita’s courage and determination she has true compassion for others and retains a sense of awe of the world around us, qualities which everyone in the school community strives to embody.”