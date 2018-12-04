Yaxley primary school to reopen after gas fault fixed

Have your say

A primary school in Yaxley will re-open tomorrow after a gas fault was fixed.

Fourfields Community Primary School in Bentley Avenue was closed today (Tuesday, December 4) due to having no heating and limited hot water.

But engineers have been in today to fix the problem.

Headteacher Sue Blyth wrote on the school’s Facebook page: “We are very pleased to confirm that the school will be open tomorrow (Weds 5th).

“The gas supply has been repaired and is safe and the boilers are all working which will allow the school to warm up overnight and provide hot water tomorrow.

“Lunches tomorrow will be as published (Weds Week 3)- Roast Beef / Vegetable Wraps.

“The children’s absence for today (Tuesday 4th December) will be recorded as an enforced closure so will not be recorded as an unauthorised absence.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding; we are very aware of the logistics involved for all parents when the school closes unexpectedly but, as ever, the safety and wellbeing of the children is always the focus for our decision making.

“We will be pleased to offer a WARM welcome back to everyone into school tomorrow (Weds 5th).”

