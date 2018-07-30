Works at Peterborough secondary school to resume after Carillion collapse

Works at a secondary school in Peterborough will resume later this year following the collapse of Carillion.

The expansion of Jack Hunt School in Netherton was due to be completed for September with 11 new classrooms, a science classroom, an all-weather sports pitch and a new dining hall and kitchen.

However, works were put on hold at the start of the year after contractors Carillion went bust, leading to a lengthy delay in the £6.6 million project which is now due for completion in June 2019.

The setback, though, will not stop the school from increasing by one form of entry in September as remodelling of existing space will make room for the extra pupils.

The expansion will see the school’s capacity increase from 1,800 to 1,950 pupils.

Peterborough City Council has now gone out to tender to complete the expansion works.

The new contractor will be appointed at the end of September to start on site in October with a completion date of June 2019. The new accommodation will then be in use from September 2019.

Asked if there will be additional costs for the council in hiring a new contractor, a council spokesman said: “Additional costs cannot be confirmed until the procurement process is complete and the contractor is appointed.”

When asked back in January, when Carillion’s collapse was confirmed, what works had been completed at the school, the council said: “A steel frame has been constructed.”

