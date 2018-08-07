Whittlesey nursery offering ‘buffet-style’ lunch of crisps, buttered bread and mini sausages rated ‘Inadequate’

Have your say

A Whittlesey nursery offering a “buffet-style” lunch of crisps, buttered bread and mini sausages has been branded ‘Inadequate’ by inspectors from Ofsted.

Sweet Pea Nursery failed to ensure that food given to children was healthy, balanced and nutritious, according to a report by the regulator Ofsted.

The findings of the inspection by Tracey Dawson said: “Staff do not provide children with healthy, balanced and nutritious food at mealtimes.

“For example, at lunchtime, staff lay out crisps, buttered bread, mini sausages and other ‘buffet’ style foods on a side table and encourage children to help themselves.

“While this helps to promote children’s independence, staff do not monitor what children take and some children return to their chairs with lots of crisps and other less healthy foods.”

The nursery located in the Whittlesey scout hut, in Inhams Road, was rated ‘Inadequate’ in all categories after inspectors visited it on June 25 this year.

Ofsted said: “Staff do not provide activities that effectively challenge and extend children’s learning as they play,” while staff supervision was deemed “not effective”.

However, the staff were found to “manage children’s behaviour well” and “form close relationships with parents”.

The report added: “Parents say they are happy with the service they receive.”

The Peterborough Telegraph attempted to contact the nursery, but as it is holiday season nobody was available.