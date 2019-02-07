University of Peterborough ‘remains on track’ despite shock report claiming project leaders are at loggerheads

The new University of Peterborough ‘remains on track’ according to project leaders despite a shock report which reveals divisions behind the scenes.

Poor leadership, a lack of trust and major disagreements are all conclusions in a new report which recommended delaying the project, stating: “There is no business case which all partners are able to agree.”

However, leader of Peterborough City Council Cllr John Holdich has insisted that the fully-fledged university remains on schedule to open in 2022, and that the problems published in the report have now been resolved.

The report was published late last year by HM Treasury and the Local Government Association but has only now been made public.

The council leader said: “The report was commissioned by myself and the combined authority because we felt things were not going the way we want them.

“It’s public money and we need to be able to justify it.

“The report came out in November, and since then the governance has been improved and everything has been addressed.”

The fully-fledged university is due to eventually host 12,500 students with a new campus on the Embankment.

The key stakeholders driving the project are the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Peterborough City Council and University Centre Peterborough (UCP) - which is jointly run by Peterborough Regional College (PRC) and Anglia Ruskin University.

Revelations in the report include:

. No leadership of the university project, very poor communication, a lack of trust and conflicting views, all of which are hampering progression

. A substantial turnover of key staff in leadership roles with a number of important management roles being filled by interim staff

. Confusion as to why a business case produced by PRC for the new university 12 months ago was not accepted by the combined authority

. Disagreement over what the university’s curriculum should be

. Little reporting of activities carried out

. No clear sign that the project will be completed within budget

. Large amounts of documents not being shared among all stakeholders (with lack of trust a potential issue).

UCP is currently seeking degree awarding powers so it can evolve to become the new University of Peterborough.

The report recommended that UCP defer this process for six to nine months while it puts together a business case.

However, Cllr Holdich said he believed the bid for degree awarding powers has now been submitted, with an answer expected in the summer.

He also stated that despite disagreement over the university’s curriculum, there is now consensus on creating a technical university teaching subjects such as engineering, agri-tech and computers.

Asked what had caused the problems behind the scenes, Cllr Holdich replied: “Once the board of Peterborough Regional College were made aware of the situation things improved considerably.”

Any delays in the new fully-fledged university would be seized upon by opponents of the combined authority which has already committed millions of pounds towards the project.

The mayoral authority was created as part of a devolution deal for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. City councillors in Peterborough were persuaded to vote for it on the promise that it would deliver the university the city craved.

The combined authority and regional college have been approached for comment.