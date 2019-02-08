These are 12 teaching jobs in Peterborough you could apply for today

Take a look at some of the teaching jobs available now in Peterborough

Are you looking for a new job in the teaching profession in Peterborough - a promotion or a fresh start maybe?

Here are the latest vacancies in Peterborough’s schools being advertised by Teach Peterborough, which recruits and develops outstanding teachers to further Peterborough’s ambitious education targets.

Sociology / psychology teacher Closing date March 4 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/sociology-psychology-teacher/

1. Jack Hunt

Teacher of Art Closing Date: February 11 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/teacher-of-art-5/

2. Arthur Mellows Village College

Teacher of Business Studies Closing Date: February 21 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/teacher-of-business-studies-mps/

3. Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Deputy Head of School Closing Date: February 25 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/deputy-head-of-school-hampton-college-primary-phase/

4. Hampton College (primary phase)

