These are 12 teaching jobs in Peterborough you could apply for today
Are you looking for a new job in the teaching profession in Peterborough - a promotion or a fresh start maybe?
Here are the latest vacancies in Peterborough’s schools being advertised by Teach Peterborough, which recruits and develops outstanding teachers to further Peterborough’s ambitious education targets.
1. Jack Hunt
Sociology / psychology teacher Closing date March 4 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/sociology-psychology-teacher/
Midlands
Johnston Press resell
2. Arthur Mellows Village College
Teacher of Art Closing Date: February 11 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/teacher-of-art-5/
Midlands
Johnston Press resell
3. Ormiston Bushfield Academy
Teacher of Business Studies Closing Date: February 21 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/teacher-of-business-studies-mps/
Midlands
Johnston Press resell
4. Hampton College (primary phase)
Deputy Head of School Closing Date: February 25 https://www.teachpeterborough.co.uk/vacancies/deputy-head-of-school-hampton-college-primary-phase/
Midlands
Johnston Press resell
View more