The search is on for the Peterborough Telegraph Nursery of the Year

The search has begun for our Nursery of the Year in Peterborough and we need your help to compile the shortlist.

Choosing the right nursery for their children is a priority for parents everywhere.

For many, it will be the first time the child has spent time away from his or her family.

To have the reassurance that nursery staff are doing everything they can to help your child enjoy it makes life easier – and now we want you to tell us which nursery gets your vote for the best in the area.

The nominations are listed below but to vote you will have to use the coupon in the Peterborough Telegraph on Thursday (April 4 and April 11). Nominations close on April 19.

1: Acorn Academy Day Nursery, 211 Lincoln Road, Peterborough

2: Alphabet Day Nursery, Station Rd, Peterborough

3: Anna-Ca-Soo Day Nursery, 334 Eastfield Rd, Peterborough

4: Apricot Nursery, 24-25 Wainman Rd, Peterborough

5: Blackberries House Day Nursery, Park Farm Cres, Peterborough

6: Blossoms Day Nursery, 105 Wellington St, Peterborough

7: Bright Kids Nursery (Broadway), 134 Broadway, Peterborough

8: Bright Kids Peterborough Nursery, 16-18 Aldermans Dr, Peterborough

9: Caring Kindergartens Day Nursery, Minerva Business Park Lynchwood Peterborough.

10: Caverstede Early Years, Caverstede Rd Walton, Peterborough

11: Discovery Pre-School, Discovery School, Mount Steven Avenue, Peterborough

12: First Steps Nursery, West End Rd, Maxey, Peterborough

13: Headstart Day Nursery, Towngate West, Market Deeping, Peterborough

14: Kiddi Caru Day Nursery, The Valley Park Centre, Oundle Road, Sugar Way, Peterborough

15: Kindercare Day Nursery, 51 Cobden St, Peterborough

16: Little Acorns Day Nursery, 208B Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough

17: Little Owls Day Nursery, Thistle Drive Centre, Wessex Close, Stanground, Peterborough

18: Little Poppets Day Nursery, 101 Fulbridge Rd, Peterborough

19: Little Stars Day Nursery, 124 – 128 Dogsthorpe Rd, Peterborough

20: Little Tigers Day Nursery, Brigstock Ct, Peterborough

21: Nene Valley Day Nursery, 40 Park Rd, Peterborough

22: Rise & Shine Day Nursery, 108 Ledbury Rd, Peterborough

23: Shooting Stars Pre-School, Community Centre, Hallfields Lane, Peterborough

24: Small Wonders Day Nursery, 2A Eastwood Rd, Oundle, Peterborough

25: St Josephs Day Nursery, 23 Bamber Street, Peterborough

26: Stepping Stones, 10 Welland Rd, Peterborough

27: The College Nursery, Peterborough Regional Campus, Park Cres, Peterborough

28: The Day Nursery, 32-34 Priestgate, Peterborough

29: The Hampton Day Nursery and Pre- School, Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough

30: The Peterborough School Nursery, 110 Thorpe Rd, Peterborough

31: The Teddy Bears Inn Day Nursery, 6 Guntons Rd, Newborough, Peterborough

32: Treetops at Caterpillar Day Nursery, 100 Bridge St, Peterborough

33: Whiz Kids Day Nursery, Peterborough Business Park, 60, Innovation Way, Peterborough

34: Zig Zag Day Nursery, St Paul’s Church Hall, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough