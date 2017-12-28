Teachers praised in report

Teachers were praised by Ofsted inspectors at St John Fisher Catholic High School.

The school held on to its good rating in their latest inspection.

Headteacher Sean Hayes said: “We are absolutely delighted with this report which recognises the continued improvements in the school since the last inspection.

“I am particularly pleased that the inspectors focused on the classroom experience of the students and recognised the trouble we go to, to cater for each student’s individual needs.

“They have also acknowledged the additional experiences we provide for our students in order to stretch and challenge them, and the overwhelmingly positive responses that were received to the inspection questionnaires.

“The report is an accurate reflection of the school and something of which we are all very proud.”

Inspectors were impressed with the atmosphere in the school.

In the report they said: “The school is a calm and orderly environment in which pupils are encouraged to be good role models to one another, support their friends, and to do their very best.”

The inspectors said there were a few steps to make to improve further.

The report said: “Leaders and those responsible for governance should ensure that they maintain the focus on meeting the needs of the most able pupils and monitor the impact of actions taken and ensure disadvantaged pupils and those who have Special Educational Needs and/or disabilities attend school more regularly.”

The school was rated as outstanding in the last diocesan inspection.