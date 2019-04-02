Second headteacher in a year for school in Peterborough

A school in Peterborough has appointed its second headteacher for this academic year.

Stanground Academy confirmed last week after being asked by the Peterborough Telegraph that George Lewis, who became principal last September, was “away”.

Yesterday the academy revealed that Mr Lewis has been replaced by Gary Carlile who is joining from Skegness Academy, which was recently taken out of special measures by Ofsted.

The academy was rated ‘inadequate’ in July 2017 before Mr Carlile took over and helped to turn it around.

Both Stanground and Skegness are part of the Greenwood Academies Trust.

Mr Carlile will take up his new role after the Easter break.

The trust said it wishes Mr Lewis “well for his future endeavours” but has declined to comment further on his departure.

Mr Carlile said: “I am delighted to be staying within the Greenwood Academies Trust family and am looking forward to working closely with the staff, pupils and the wider school community at Stanground Academy to build on its success and ensure that the academy continues to ensure pupils have the skills and opportunities to fulfill their potential.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of the trust, said: “Gary Carlile has been a terrific leader at Skegness Academy and I am confident that he will bring his commitment, passion and dedication to his role as principal of Stanground Academy.

“His leadership efforts and high standards, as recognised by Ofsted, have played an integral role in improving standards, and I am excited about the academy’s future under his leadership.”

