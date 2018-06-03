School team are Big Pedal champions

Sixteen schools across Peterborough have encouraged children, teachers and parents to jump on their bikes and scooters for Sustrans Big Pedal 2018 - a UK-wide event to get more young people cycling and scooting to school.

Organised by walking and cycling charity Sustrans, the Big Pedal is the largest competition of its kind in the UK.

And for the second year in a row St Thomas More Catholic Primary School has come top in Peterborough and, impressively, seventh nationally in the large schools category.

Headteacher Anne-Marie McElhinney said: “We are delighted to have won the Big Pedal in Peterborough again this year. At St Thomas More we are committed to improving the health and fitness of our children as well as working together to reduce pollution in our local environment.”