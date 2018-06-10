School receives award for literacy teaching

A Peterborough primary school has received a rare award for its work improving children’s literacy.

Middleton Primary School in Bretton became just the sixth school to receive flagship status from Success For All which helps children across the country make accelerated progress in reading and writing. Middleton achieved flagship status in just 18 months - the fastest of all schools.

Assistant headteacher and literacy lead Sally Hudson said: “The teachers have been fantastic. It’s a very different way of teaching than we are used to, but they’ve been very flexible. The children are just loving their learning and realising they can achieve far more than they believed they could.”

Sally is pictured next to Success for All CEO Matt Ditchfield and school headteacher Kathy Fountain.