School memory walk raises £5,600

Staff and pupils at Nene Park Academy in Oundle Road raised £5,654 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice by taking part in the academy’s fourth annual Sponsored Walk.

The academy raises money for the hospice each year in memory of Martin Bacon, its former executive principal, and Cat Black, who was an English teacher at the academy. It has raised more than £23,000 for the charity in just four years.

New principal Rob Grover said: “The cheque-giving was a very proud moment and I am delighted to be leading a school that values giving back to its community in such awe-inspiring fashion.”

Pictured are (from left): Jonathan Ogden, Nilesh Patel (from Sue Ryder), Rob, Riley Agius, Sara Foster, Olivia Ratajczyk and Katie Peters.