School in Peterborough reveals plans to host its own coffee shop

A school in Peterborough has revealed plans for a new coffee shop.

The King’s School in Park Road has decided to convert its former on-site uniform shop into a café serving sixth formers and staff hot and cold food, soft drinks and coffee.

A CGI of the new coffee shop

The plan is for the new shop to have the look and feel of a high street coffee and sandwich chain store, and over the next couple of months the school will run an informal tender process to identify a qualified and experienced operator to take over the lease.

The premises has a floor area of approximately 45 square metres and will consist of a servery counter, stock room and a variety of seating.