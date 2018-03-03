School are fun run champions

A Peterborough school raised more than £1,000 at the Anna’s Hope 5K Fun Run at last year’s Great Eastern Run.

Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope, the children’s brain tumour charity, visited Nene Valley Primary School with mascot Dinomite to present the Schools’ Challenge Trophy and thank the pupils. Top girl and boy fundraisers Bethany and Ethan Jones also received a cup and £50 book voucher.

Carole thanked all schools for taking part. On Nene Valley, she said: “Every penny they have raised will help fund four weeks’ specialist neuro-rehabilitation for eight children with a brain tumour.” Stuart Mansell, headteacher, said “It is an honour for Nene Valley to win the Anna’s Hope Schools’ Challenge and the school is so proud of all the children and parents that took part in supporting the event.”