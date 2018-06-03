School appeal for play area

A specialist school working with young people who have an Autistic Spectrum Disorder is appealing for help to create a new play area to enhance their pupils’ school experience.

The current play area for Park House School in Thorney is showing signs of age. This year pupils have been busy raising funds for a sensory den and a basket swing (which is easier for the pupils to get out of than a normal swing) with a variety of fundraising activities. However, they are still far from their £5,000 target. School business manager Luke Rich - pictured with Kieran Venters La Freniere, Ricardo Dias, and Joshua Beattie - said: “Regular physical activity helps them concentrate better when they are in class and helps them achieve better results.” To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/parkhouseschool.