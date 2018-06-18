Safer journey for school pupils

A new toucan crossing has been installed near Ravensthorpe Primary School as part of Peterborough City Council’s Safer Journeys to School programme.

The crossing has been built on the dual carriageway section of Gresley Way which links the Ivatt Way industrial estate to Hartwell Way and the school. Cabinet member Cllr Peter Hiller said: “The safety of motorists and pedestrians is our utmost priority and we remain fully committed to maintaining and improving our city’s roads.”

Two nearby bus stops were also upgraded, and a pedestrian refuge island was installed in Hartwell Way, opposite the school. Pupils from the school are pictured with headteacher Martin Fry, Rory Blackburn and Rylan Orchard from Peterborough Highways Services, Cllr Hiller and Cllr Gul Nawaz.