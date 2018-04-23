REVEALED: The Ofsted rating of every secondary school in Peterborough

Making the decision as to which secondary school your child should attend can be a difficult choice for Peterborough parents.

So it’s useful to know how each secondary school is rated by Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, which inspects and regulates services that care for children and young people, and services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

Ofsted give every school in the country one of four rankings, Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate

Hampton Gardens School opened in September 2017 under Free School legislation. The Department for Education will not allow a school to open to students unless Ofsted, the schools’ inspectorate, agrees that it is able to provide those students with a good education; to nurture, support and challenge them appropriately.

Once a new school received Ofsted’s seal of approval, it is not formally inspected again until its third year of operation. For Hampton Gardens School, this will be 2019-20. This gives a school time to properly establish itself and provides a solid foundation in evidence for any judgment the inspectors will eventually make.

Until then the school will not have a formal Ofsted rating.

About Ofsted inspection reports

Ofsted inspect providers across education, children’s services and further education and skills and tell you what Ofsted find in inspection reports.

The type of inspection will determine such things as:

* the number of inspectors

* the length of the inspection

* the amount of notice a provider gets

* what happens during the inspection

* the content of the inspection report.

A typical inspection has one or more inspectors visiting a provider to find out about them.

The inspection will follow a framework and report on particular aspects of the provision.

After the inspection Ofsted tell you what Ofsted find out in inspection reports.

The content of a report will depend on the type of inspection. An inspection report will describe the provider, then go on to tell you about the inspection findings and judgements with the grades given by the inspector.