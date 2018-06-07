REVEALED: Peterborough’s top three nursery schools 2018 as voted for by you

There have been big celebrations at a Peterborough nursery after it was named as the best in the city.

The Anna-Ca-Soo Day Nursery in Eastfield Road topped the charts in the Peterborough Telegraph Nursery School of the Year competition, narrowly beating runners up Kiddi Caru at Sugar Way and in third place The Day Nursery, Priestgate.

Anna-Ca-Soo - which looks after around 50 children aged from three months to school age - won the award after getting the most votes from readers of the Peterborough Telegraph.

Louisa Ascheppino, manager at the winning nursery, picked up the trophy and certificate this week, and said everyone involved was thrilled to get the top prize.

She said: “All the staff are on cloud nine - there was lots of cheering when we were told we had won.

“It is lovely to know we are so highly thought of by the people of Peterborough for the care we give the youngsters here.

“We have put a lot of hard work and effort in to provide the care we do.”

While parents have not been told of the win yet, they will soon know, as the certificate will be taking pride of place at the nursery.

Louisa said: “The parents are always so supportive of all we do - we are a bit like one big family here - so I know they will be thrilled to know we have won.

“The bar in child care is always rising, and we are always looking at seeing how we can improve.”